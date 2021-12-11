Tri-State organizations to assist those affected by deadly tornados

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several area nonprofits are helping those affected by the deadly tornados that swept through five states Saturday morning leaving many without a home or power.

Matthew 25 Ministies, 7 Hills Church, and The American Red Cross will be sending relief efforts to Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Money, food, water, are just some of the items the organizations are asking the public to donate.

Matthew 25 Ministries is working with their partners and are asking the public for donations.

7 Hills Church in Florence, KY say they provided $50,000 and are working closely with their partner, Convoy of Hope, to provide the necessities to those in need.

“Please join us in praying for everyone who has lost a loved one, their home, or their business in the deadly tornados,” Pastor Marcus Mecum said. “We want to be involved at the highest level on all fronts.”

The American Red Cross are also working with the relief effort.

Officials say that they are making sure that those affected have a place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort. Those looking to help can make a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.