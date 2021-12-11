Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Tri-State organizations to assist those affected by deadly tornados

Video of tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Video of tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several area nonprofits are helping those affected by the deadly tornados that swept through five states Saturday morning leaving many without a home or power.

Matthew 25 Ministies, 7 Hills Church, and The American Red Cross will be sending relief efforts to Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Money, food, water, are just some of the items the organizations are asking the public to donate.

Matthew 25 Ministries is working with their partners and are asking the public for donations.

7 Hills Church in Florence, KY say they provided $50,000 and are working closely with their partner, Convoy of Hope, to provide the necessities to those in need.

“Please join us in praying for everyone who has lost a loved one, their home, or their business in the deadly tornados,” Pastor Marcus Mecum said. “We want to be involved at the highest level on all fronts.”

The American Red Cross are also working with the relief effort.

Officials say that they are making sure that those affected have a place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort. Those looking to help can make a donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
More than 50 dead as Kentucky suffers ‘most severe tornado event’ in its history
A tornado watch has ended for the Tri-State.
Cold front arrives: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Cincinnati park
‘Be prepared:’ Governor, officials issue warnings ahead of rare overnight severe weather
Police are investigating a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night.
3 hospitalized in Colerain Township shooting, dispatch says

Latest News

Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
More than 70 feared dead in Kentucky tornadoes, Beshear says
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Matthew 25: Ministries will be responding to the tornados in Kentucky and the surrounding states.
Matthew 25: Ministries responds to tornado damage
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms