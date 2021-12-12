3.0 earthquake detected near Manchester, Ohio

ADAMS COUNTY (WXIX) -A 3.0 earthquake was detected near Manchester, Ohio Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened just before 1 p.m.

The earthquake was 11.8 kilometers in-depth, which is about 7.3 miles.

USGS says that about 81 people reported the earthquake.

Adams County deputies say that no damages have been reported.

It is unclear if the surrounding areas have any reported damage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.