Firefighters rescue 2 children from Villages at Roll Hill apartment fire

Cincinnati firefighters rescued two children from an apartment fire at the Villages of Roll Hill.
Cincinnati firefighters rescued two children from an apartment fire at the Villages of Roll Hill.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Firefighters rescued two children from an apartment fire at the Villages at Roll Hill Saturday morning.

District Fire Chief Kelly Callen says that they received a call around 11 a.m. about smoke coming from the vent of an apartment on City View Circle.

Once firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from behind the apartment. After opening the locked front door, they found an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old inside the apartment.

Callen says that the two children were pulled out and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

“Quick action from the members of E35 averted what could have been a very sad day,” Callen said.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly.

The estimated damage is $27,500.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

