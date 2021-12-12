Celebration of Lights
Mostly clear overnight, lows in the 20s

Several sunny and cool days ahead
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear overnight. Lows dip into the 20s prior to sunrise. After a chilly start, Sunday shapes up to be quite pleasant with dry and sunny conditions. Highs should be near normal reaching the mid 40s.

We will carry a lot of sunshine into the Monday and Tuesday forecast as well. Look for highs in the 50s to start the work week. As we approach Wednesday, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover. A few locations across the Tri-State could see a few scattered showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Better chances for rain arrive Thursday with highs once again in the 60s. Friday rain chances persist with highs in the low 50s.

