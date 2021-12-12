Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

NKY school district to send donations to Mayfield residents after deadly tornado

Beechwood School District is sending donations to Mayfield, KY.
Beechwood School District is sending donations to Mayfield, KY.(KYOU)
By Drew Amman
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, KY (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky school district is helping with relief efforts after a deadly tornado hit Mayfield, KY Saturday.

Beechwood School District sent out a letter announcing plans to help residents in Mayfield who lost everything.

A family donated a semi-trailer to be stationed at the school Monday. The trailer will be filled with donations to be sent to the residents of Mayfield.

The district is asking for the following items:

  • Bottled water
  • Personal care products
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Baby products
  • First aid items
  • School snacks
  • Toys
  • Blankets
  • Gloves
  • Socks
  • Coats
  • Hats
  • Flashlights
  • Lamps
  • Batteries

Residents can also make monetary donations. Those wishing to make a large donation have to contact the high school or the elementary school at (859) 331-1220 or (859) 331-1220.

The donations will be collected starting Monday at 6 a.m. and will run through Thursday at 3 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
More than 50 dead as Kentucky suffers ‘most severe tornado event’ in its history
A tornado watch has ended for the Tri-State.
Cold front arrives: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Cincinnati park
Storm damage in BG
Significant damage across Bowling Green following EF-3 tornado

Latest News

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman to speak in Ohio County
Up to 100 feared dead after tornado hits Kentucky
Up to 100 feared dead after tornado hits Kentucky
Cincinnati firefighters rescued two children from an apartment fire at the Villages of Roll Hill.
Firefighters rescue 2 children from Villages at Roll Hill apartment fire
Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY