NKY school district to send donations to Mayfield residents after deadly tornado

FORT MITCHELL, KY (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky school district is helping with relief efforts after a deadly tornado hit Mayfield, KY Saturday.

Beechwood School District sent out a letter announcing plans to help residents in Mayfield who lost everything.

A family donated a semi-trailer to be stationed at the school Monday. The trailer will be filled with donations to be sent to the residents of Mayfield.

The district is asking for the following items:

Bottled water

Personal care products

Cleaning supplies

Baby products

First aid items

School snacks

Toys

Blankets

Gloves

Socks

Coats

Hats

Flashlights

Lamps

Batteries

Residents can also make monetary donations. Those wishing to make a large donation have to contact the high school or the elementary school at (859) 331-1220 or (859) 331-1220.

The donations will be collected starting Monday at 6 a.m. and will run through Thursday at 3 p.m.

