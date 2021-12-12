Celebration of Lights
Ohio Task Force 1 activated to assist with Kentucky tornadoes

Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to aid the state of Kentucky in tornado search and rescue...
Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to aid the state of Kentucky in tornado search and rescue efforts. (Ohio Task Force 1)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 was officially activated Sunday afternoon for Western Kentucky tornado aid efforts.

This comes just days after the state of Kentucky was devastated by four tornadoes.

Officials said that the task force was activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team for post-storm search and rescue efforts.

The team includes 45 search specialists and canine teams.

Ohio will join Indiana, Missouri and Tennesee, whose task forces are already on the ground.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

