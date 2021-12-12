Ohio Task Force 1 activated to assist with Kentucky tornadoes

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 was officially activated Sunday afternoon for Western Kentucky tornado aid efforts.

This comes just days after the state of Kentucky was devastated by four tornadoes.

Officials said that the task force was activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team for post-storm search and rescue efforts.

The team includes 45 search specialists and canine teams.

Ohio will join Indiana, Missouri and Tennesee, whose task forces are already on the ground.

