Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WXIX) -Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed in Kentucky after a deadly EF-3 tornado hit the area.

The Warren County coroner says that at least 12 people, including children, are confirmed dead in Bowling Green.

Gov. Andy Beshear called for a state of emergency Saturday due to the damage across the state. It was “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history,” Gov. Beshear said.

Winds reached up to 150 mph Saturday knocking down billboards and tearing down everything in site.

Below is a gallery of some of the storm damage.

Several people in the area are without a home nor power and other necessities. Groups and organizations such as the American Red Cross and Matthew 25: Ministries are lending a helping hand.

>> How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes | Tri-State organizations to assist those affected by deadly tornados

Gov. Beshear also tweeted on how to help the residents.

So many people are stepping up to help Kentuckians. As of this morning, we've received 7,479 donations totaling $829,085.



If you would like to help our families with relief and recovery, please visit https://t.co/wEYDrFeCHd. Every dollar will make a difference. #TogetherKy — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 12, 2021

