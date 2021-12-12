Celebration of Lights
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY

By Ken Brown and Natalya Daoud
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, KY (WXIX) -Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed in Kentucky after a deadly EF-3 tornado hit the area.

The Warren County coroner says that at least 12 people, including children, are confirmed dead in Bowling Green.

Gov. Andy Beshear called for a state of emergency Saturday due to the damage across the state. It was “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky’s history,” Gov. Beshear said.

Winds reached up to 150 mph Saturday knocking down billboards and tearing down everything in site.

Below is a gallery of some of the storm damage.

Several people in the area are without a home nor power and other necessities. Groups and organizations such as the American Red Cross and Matthew 25: Ministries are lending a helping hand.

>> How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes | Tri-State organizations to assist those affected by deadly tornados

Gov. Beshear also tweeted on how to help the residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

