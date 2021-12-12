WATCH: Gov. Beshear to give update in response to tornado damage

MAYFIELD, KY (WXIX) -Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be speaking in Mayfield, KY Sunday.

This comes after four tornadoes tornado hit the area late Friday into early Saturday.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, the death toll of Kentucky’s tornadoes is over 80. He says that he expects to exceed more than 100.

“It’s the deadliest tornado event we ever had and it’s going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history,” Gov. Beshear said.

At least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states.

The longest tornado was 227 miles long and actually originated in Arkansas.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

Gov. Beshear immediately declared a state of emergency Saturday and activated over 180 Kentucky National Guard members as well as the Kentucky State Police.

Today Kentucky is absolutely united. We are united with our people; united to find and rescue as many as possible; united to grieve; and united to be here for our impacted families – not just today, but in the years to come so that we can rebuild together. pic.twitter.com/kWOz5hnqNN — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

