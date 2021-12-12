Celebration of Lights
WATCH: Gov. Beshear to give update in response to tornado damage

Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday night, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MAYFIELD, KY (WXIX) -Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be speaking in Mayfield, KY Sunday.

This comes after four tornadoes tornado hit the area late Friday into early Saturday.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, the death toll of Kentucky’s tornadoes is over 80. He says that he expects to exceed more than 100.

“It’s the deadliest tornado event we ever had and it’s going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history,” Gov. Beshear said.

At least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states.

The longest tornado was 227 miles long and actually originated in Arkansas.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

Gov. Beshear immediately declared a state of emergency Saturday and activated over 180 Kentucky National Guard members as well as the Kentucky State Police.

