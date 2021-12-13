6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio -(WXIX) - Two adults and four children were seriously hurt when a pickup truck hit their horse-drawn carriage Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on State Route 138 in Highland County’s Liberty Township shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was heading southwest on Ohio 138 when it hit the buggy as it traveled in the same direction, state troopers said in a news release.

Two adults and four juveniles from the Greenfield area were in the buggy.

One of the adults, a female, and three children of the children were airlifted in two medical helicopters to various hospitals, state patrol dispatcher said early Monday.

The adults in the buggy are described as “parents,” in the patrol’s dispatch log, dispatchers say.

The female adult is being treated at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, they said.

Two of the children who were airlifted are at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The other two children and the male adult are at Grant Medical Center and Highland District Hospital.

Their names and ages were not released.

OSP identified the driver 18-year-old Garrett Miller from Hillsboro.

The crash remains under investigation state patrol’s Wilmington post.

