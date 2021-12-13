Anderson High School mourning death of another student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Forest Hills School District confirmed another student from Anderson High School has passed away.

This is the second student death at the school in one week.

Skylar Due, a senior at the high school, passed away sometime Friday into Saturday, district officials said.

No additional information on her death was given.

Last week, Forest Hills School District Superintendent Scot Prebles announced the passing of Brock Vogel, also a senior at the high school.

The school district gave this statement:

“The loss of student life is tragic. Moments like these are hard to understand and process for students as well as staff, parents and community members. In times like these, our job as educators and school administrators is to remain vigilant and focused on our students and staff and to be aware and supportive of the school and community-based services available to them. We are grateful and appreciative of those that volunteer to help. FHSD employs a talented and expert team of school counselors, school psychologists, and other mental health professionals as well as additional expertise offered by support organizations within our community. At this time, we are working collaboratively with our volunteers and partners to provide the appropriate assistance needed for individual students, staff and families. We also extend heartfelt condolences to families and friends directly impacted.”

Anderson and Turpin will not require students to take final exams for the first semester, the district confirmed.

