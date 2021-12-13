Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.(Bryan Health)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Gray News) – A baby girl who was born at just 22.5 weeks and weighed about one pound at birth was recently discharged, making her the youngest-born surviving patient in history at Bryan Health in Nebraska.

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend were pregnant with twins and were expecting a mid-October due date.

According to the hospital, Phipps developed a rare condition in which she grew two uteruses instead of one. She had conceived a baby in both her right and left uterus.

Just over five months into her pregnancy, Phipps went into pre-term labor and delivered baby Reece on June 12.

The hospital said her twin sister, Riley, was born the day before but didn’t survive and died 12 days after she was delivered.

Reece received almost a dozen blood transfusions, a central line for one month and was on a ventilator for 45 days.

According to the hospital, Reece progressed slowly and didn’t have any major complications.

An ornament of a baby in angel wings, holding her big sister’s ashes hung above her crib during her stay.

After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece was strong enough to go home.

She was discharged Nov. 2, weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the Tiniest Babies Registry at the University of Iowa, Reece is the 26th baby worldwide to be born before 23 weeks’ gestation and survive.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Beshear: Death toll numbers will ‘continue to grow’ after Kentucky tornadoes
Deerfield Township fire officials are investigating after they say a gas leak caused an...
Explosion, gas leak at Warren County motel

Latest News

Larry Nassar listens as Rachael Denhollander gives her victim impact statement, Feb. 2, 2018,...
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12,...
Parts of Western Kentucky continue recovery, clean up efforts
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes nominations announced to a skeptical Hollywood