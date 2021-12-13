Beshear orders flags lowered in Kentucky for tornado victims, updates death toll

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags in Kentucky to be lowered to half staff for the next week to honor victims of the tornadoes.

Sixty-four people are confirmed dead so far in eight counties, and another 105 are unaccounted for, the governor said during a briefing Monday morning.

The ages of those who died ranged from five months to 86 years old, and the victims include six children, Beshear said, becoming emotional.

As more places are searched, the death toll “undoubtedly” will rise and be as high as 80, according to Beshear.

Four tornadoes tore through the western portion of the commonwealth Friday night. One was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

Beshear has said he considers this the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky. He predicts this will be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history.

Thousands of houses and businesses were damaged. It could be weeks before the state has a final count of the extent of the damage in 18 counties, he said.

Several states have activated their task forces to help in search efforts, including Ohio.

Some 30,000 Kentuckians remain without power Monday.

Beshear declared an immediate state of emergency early Saturday and activated over 180 Kentucky National Guard members, as well as the Kentucky State Police.

He requested and received a Federal Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden over the weekend.

Beshear said during his news conference Monday he thinks this was the fastest response from the federal government in the history of the United States. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is on the ground in Kentucky and documenting damage.

Biden plans to visit Kentucky this week and called Beshear three times over the weekend: “We will welcome him here. We will thank him for his help,” Beshear said.

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release.

Federal funding is available to tornado victims in the following counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.

Seven Kentucky state parks are providing emergency housing and food to those impacted by Friday’s storms. Those who live in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Lyon, Marshall and Muhlenberg counties will receive priority replacement, Beshear said.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the damaged areas.

Beshear said they will provide each family with $5,000 in burial costs for any relative lost. They also are asking funeral homes not to charge families beyond that.

At least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states Friday night and early Saturday; Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee

