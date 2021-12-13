Celebration of Lights
Bond set for man accused of stabbing wife more than 20 times in Cincinnati park

Clayton Raines
Clayton Raines(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set for a man who is accused of stabbing his wife more than 20 times in a Cincinnati park on Friday afternoon, according to court documents.

Clayton Raines was charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Southside Avenue for numerous calls about a woman being stabbed near the playground area of Gilday Riverside Park off River Road.

CPD Officer James Mathews quickly arrived and was able to get the knife away from Raines and get him into custody, police said.

EMS rendered aid to the victim and rushed her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Our officers say responding to scenes like the one they did on Friday is always tough, but this was especially hard,” a CPD spokesperson said. “The couple’s five children were on scene during the domestic incident, two of the children even intervened to save their mother.”

It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Raines is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

