Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano(Whitney Brown)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man is one of many who lost his home in the deadly tornado that hit late Friday night.

Jordan Baize and his family made it through the storm safely.

Saturday, his sister, Whitney Brown, says she was in the bedroom area packing up anything they could salvage.

That’s when she heard music playing from the other room.

She said she followed the sound and found Jordan sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

She said everything around him was broken, and you can clearly see the home didn’t even have a roof.

Still, Jordan stopped to worship in the midst of disaster.

Whitney’s post has received thousands of shares. She says she’s thankful so many people are seeing it.

She says it has been a blessing to her and others.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Beshear: Death toll numbers will ‘continue to grow’ after Kentucky tornadoes
Police Lights (file)
One seriously injured, two fled after crash in West Price Hill

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
President Biden to visit Kentucky to see damage left by tornadoes
Biden
Biden says KY governor lost family members in tornado
The video shows a tornado moving through the area between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky.
Video shows tornado moving through Kentucky
Demonstrators came together to oppose the abortion ban in Mason.
Vote to repeal Mason’s abortion ban expected by city council Monday