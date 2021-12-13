Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Beshear: Death toll numbers will ‘continue to grow’ after Kentucky tornadoes
Police Lights (file)
One seriously injured, two fled after crash in West Price Hill

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Gov. Beshear gives update on deadly tornadoes
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.
Justices won’t block vaccine mandate for NY health workers
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.