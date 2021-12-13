Celebration of Lights
Explosion, gas leak at Warren County motel

Deerfield Township fire officials are investigating after they say a gas leak caused an...
Deerfield Township fire officials are investigating after they say a gas leak caused an explosion and small blaze at a recently closed motel early Monday. No injuries were reported.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deerfield Township fire officials are investigating after they say a gas leak caused an explosion and small blaze at a motel overnight.

No injuries were reported at Bestway Inn Mason on Bardes Road off Fields Ertel Road and Interstate 71, said Deerfield Township Fire Captain Patrick Strausbaugh.

Firefighters and Duke Energy responded about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews extinguished what the captain described as a minor fire in a laundry room on the west side of one of the motel’s buildings.

No one was hurt.

A damage estimate was not available.

The incident is considered suspicious because the motel is closed and ceased operating about six months ago, he said.

