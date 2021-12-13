Celebration of Lights
Here’s how you can help Kentucky tornado victims

Creekwood tornado damage
Creekwood tornado damage(Ana Medina)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW is compiling a list of ways the community can help following Saturday’s deadly tornadoes.

Here’s a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.

(This list is ongoing and will be continually updated)

Donate to disaster relief funds:

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

The American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

United Way of Kentucky

Donate clothes, blankets, food, water and other supplies:

Newport Fire Department, 998 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071

Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, 514 6th Ave, Dayton, KY 41074

Dry Ridge Detailing, 23 Taft Highway in Dry Ridge, KY

Beechwood Independent Schools

Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Other ways to donate:

HART Cincinnati is asking people to make monetary donations through the rescue’s website

Kentucky Strong shirts

Kentucky Branded: Pray for KY shirts

Cincy Shirts: #KentuckyStrong shirts

