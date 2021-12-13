Here’s how you can help Kentucky tornado victims
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW is compiling a list of ways the community can help following Saturday’s deadly tornadoes.
Here’s a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
(This list is ongoing and will be continually updated)
Donate to disaster relief funds:
Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
Donate clothes, blankets, food, water and other supplies:
Newport Fire Department, 998 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071
Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, 514 6th Ave, Dayton, KY 41074
Dry Ridge Detailing, 23 Taft Highway in Dry Ridge, KY
Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242
Other ways to donate:
HART Cincinnati is asking people to make monetary donations through the rescue’s website
Kentucky Branded: Pray for KY shirts
Cincy Shirts: #KentuckyStrong shirts
