Mayfield, KY tornado could turn out to be very rare event

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The tornado that ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky at the end of last week could end up being just the third December F5/EF5 tornado in United States history.

FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says that strong of a tornado this late in the year has not happened in the U.S. since 1957. That F5/EF5 tornado happened in Sunfield, Illinois.

The tornado that hit Mayfield and the one that went through Bowling Green were both caused by what meteorologists call long-track supercell thunderstorms, Horstmeyer explains.

The bad thing about these supercells is that have a long life.

They can last up to 15 hours and can ravage the landscape the entire time.

The only good thing about them is that the storms follow a very predictable path. An excellent example is the path of the long-track supercells that caused the killer tornadoes here on March 2, 2012.

Two long-track supercells crossed Kentucky Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The tracks of the supercell thunderstorms are shown in the below animation and the loop pauses at the time both Mayfield and Bowling Green were hit by the funnels.

The tornadoes were not on the ground during the entire lifetime of the cells.

By tracking the remnants of the Mayfield supercell on radar, we know they crossed over Ripley in Brown County just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he suspects the tornado will be designated an F4 or F5. Previously he called it the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history and speculated it will end up as the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.