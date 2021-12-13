Celebration of Lights
Mentor man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s puppy by submerging dog underwater, freezing it

Phil Savelli was captured on surveillance cameras torturing the 10-month-old Yorkie
By Chris Anderson and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the Mentor man accused of killing his girlfriend’s dog in June was scheduled to begin on Monday morning in front of a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge, but Phil Savelli instead changed his pleas.

During Monday’s court appearance, Savelli withdrew the not guilty pleas and instead pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty to animals.

Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkie in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died, Highland Heights police said.

Highland Heights Police: Ohio man arrested for drowning and freezing puppy to death in home

Investigators said Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her dead.

The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend.
The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend.((Source: Social media))

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Animal rights activists advocating for harsher Ohio animal cruelty punishments

Savelli’s sentencing is scheduled to take place in February 2022.

