NKY business owner raising money to help hometown hit by tornado

A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WRDW)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington business owner is raising money to help his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, and its residents impacted by last week’s tornadoes.

Bill Whitlow, who owns Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, has ties to the area in the western part of the state.

Not only is he and his father from Mayfield, but Whitlow still has family that lives there. Thankfully, his relatives were out of town on Dec. 10/11 when the tornadoes ripped through.

Because of those ties, Whitlow is donating all sales from his shop to help Mayfield.

“It’s not a big town and most people don’t know,” Whitlow explained. “It was just hit so hard. It’s devastating right before the holidays and there’s no good time obviously.”

As many of you know, there was devastation in Western Kentucky last night, particuarly Mayfield, KY. We can't imagine...

Posted by Rich's Proper Food & Drink on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Whitlow says he is also accepting food and clothing donations.

>> Ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes <<

Across the state, 74 people have been confirmed dead as of Monday. As more places are searched, the death toll “undoubtedly” will rise and be as high as 80, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear says more than 100 people remain unaccounted for.

Mayfield will be on the places President Joe Biden visits on Wednesday. The White House announced plans for the president to visit several places in Kentucky that were hit by tornadoes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

