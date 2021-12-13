Police asking for help identifying Franklin gas station robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Franklin Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police said a man entered the Shell Gas Station State Route 123 on Sunday and demanded money at gun point.

The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a silver Pontiac.

Police said this is the car the suspect left in. (Franklin Division of Police)

The man is described as 5′8″ to 5′10″, approximately 30′s to mid-40′s, wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and a blue medical mask.

The vehicle fled southbound on State Route 123 heading toward State Route 122.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspect, you’re asked to contact Det. Figliola at 937-746-2882.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.