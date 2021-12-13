Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

President Biden to visit Kentucky to see damage left by tornadoes

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WXIX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to see the damage left by last week’s devastating tornadoes.

The White House said the president plans to travel to Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

While speaking with media on Monday, President Biden said family members of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear died in Friday’s storms.

Sixty-four people have been confirmed dead, Gov. Beshear announced earlier Monday. The confirmed deaths so far include six children and range in age from five months to 86 years old, Beshear said.

As more places are searched, the death toll “undoubtedly” will rise and be as high as 80, according to Beshear.

More than 100 people remain unaccounted for, the governor said Monday.

Four tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky late Friday. One was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

Beshear said he considers this the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky. He predicts this will be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history.

Gov. Beshear declared an immediate state of emergency early Saturday and activated at least 300 Kentucky National Guard members, as well as the Kentucky State Police.

He requested and received a Federal Disaster Declaration from President Biden over the weekend.

>> Ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes <<

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release.

Federal funding is available to tornado victims in the following counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.

Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say
Debris and downed power lines is widespread in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city...
Beshear: Death toll numbers will ‘continue to grow’ after Kentucky tornadoes
Police Lights (file)
One seriously injured, two fled after crash in West Price Hill

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Biden
Biden says KY governor lost family members in tornado
The video shows a tornado moving through the area between Bremen and Sacramento, Kentucky.
Video shows tornado moving through Kentucky
Demonstrators came together to oppose the abortion ban in Mason.
Vote to repeal Mason’s abortion ban expected by city council Monday