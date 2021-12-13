President Biden to visit Kentucky to see damage left by tornadoes

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WXIX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to see the damage left by last week’s devastating tornadoes.

The White House said the president plans to travel to Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

While speaking with media on Monday, President Biden said family members of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear died in Friday’s storms.

Sixty-four people have been confirmed dead, Gov. Beshear announced earlier Monday. The confirmed deaths so far include six children and range in age from five months to 86 years old, Beshear said.

As more places are searched, the death toll “undoubtedly” will rise and be as high as 80, according to Beshear.

More than 100 people remain unaccounted for, the governor said Monday.

Four tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky late Friday. One was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

Beshear said he considers this the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky. He predicts this will be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history.

Gov. Beshear declared an immediate state of emergency early Saturday and activated at least 300 Kentucky National Guard members, as well as the Kentucky State Police.

He requested and received a Federal Disaster Declaration from President Biden over the weekend.

>> Ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes <<

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release.

Federal funding is available to tornado victims in the following counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.