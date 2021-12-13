Several injured in Highland Co. crash involving horse-drawn buggy

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash in Highland County involving a horse-drawn buggy that left several adults and children seriously injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the crash happened around 4:47 p.m. on State Route 138 in Liberty Township.

An 18-year-old male, identified as Garrett Miller, was driving southwest on SR 138 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

A horse-drawn buggy, also traveling southwest, was hit by the pickup truck, according to police.

Police say that the buggy was occupied by two adults and four juveniles from the Greenfield area.

All occupants in the buggy were taken to different hospitals by ground and medical helicopter.

The identities of the people in the buggy have not been released.

The crash is still under investigation by OSP.

