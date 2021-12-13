Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Several injured in Highland Co. crash involving horse-drawn buggy

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash involving a pickup...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday afternoon crash involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy in Highland County, Ky.(file | file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a crash in Highland County involving a horse-drawn buggy that left several adults and children seriously injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the crash happened around 4:47 p.m. on State Route 138 in Liberty Township.

An 18-year-old male, identified as Garrett Miller, was driving southwest on SR 138 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

A horse-drawn buggy, also traveling southwest, was hit by the pickup truck, according to police.

Police say that the buggy was occupied by two adults and four juveniles from the Greenfield area.

All occupants in the buggy were taken to different hospitals by ground and medical helicopter.

The identities of the people in the buggy have not been released.

The crash is still under investigation by OSP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield, Ky. was heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Friday night, December 10.
More than 50 dead as Kentucky suffers ‘most severe tornado event’ in its history
A tornado watch has ended for the Tri-State.
Cold front arrives: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday afternoon.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Cincinnati park
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
‘Likely over 100 dead’ in Kentucky tornadoes, Beshear says

Latest News

Storm damage in Bowling Green, Ky.
Tri-State business, organizations hold donation drives to help tornado survivors
Memorial now in place at park in Butler County for Syndney Garcia-Tovar
Memorial bench installed at park in honor of Sydney Garcia-Tovar
Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated to aid the state of Kentucky in tornado search and rescue...
Ohio Task Force 1 activated to assist with Kentucky tornadoes
A 3.47 earthquake was detected Sunday afternoon in Adams County, Ohio.
3.47 magnitude earthquake detected in Adams County