Shots fired at shopping center near NKU, police say

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - Cold Spring police are searching for suspects after shots were fired Sunday night at the County Square Shopping Center near Northern Kentucky University’s campus.

Police say officers were at a traffic stop on Martha Layne Collins Boulevard when they heard several shots coming from behind the shopping center Kroger.

They say they saw several people running from the area.

According to an alert sent out from NKU, shoplifting suspects fired a shot after they were confronted and ran from the scene.

No suspects are in custody

