Sunny and Mild Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another cold start on Monday morning with lows around 30 degrees. Sunshine will dominate the day with a few high thin clouds building in by sunset. Highs are expected to reach the lower 50s.

We will carry a lot of sunshine through the first half of the week. Look for highs in the low to mid 50s through Tuesday. As we approach Wednesday, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover and a bit of a warming trend.

A few locations across the Tri-State could see a few scattered showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Better chances for rain arrive Thursday afternoon with highs once again in the 60s. Partly sunny on Friday with afternoon rain chances as highs moderate back to the low 50s.

