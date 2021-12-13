Third OVI charge for dad, kids and gun in car: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father racked up his third OVI charge - this time with his two small children, a gun and two open containers of alcohol in the car, court records show.

Larondale Davis of Colerain Township blew .220 - nearly three times the legal limit - on a breath test when North College Hill arrested him Sunday, according to his ticket.

North College Hill police wrote in an affidavit he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when they arrived at the crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

They found his two children, 9 and 5, in the vehicle along with a gun and two open containers of alcohol.

This is his third OVI charge, court documents state. The previous ones were in 2005 and 2008.

