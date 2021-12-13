Celebration of Lights
Tri-State business, organizations hold donation drives to help tornado survivors

Storm damage in Bowling Green, Ky.
Storm damage in Bowling Green, Ky.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Organizations around the Tri-State are pitching in to help those impacted by the Kentucky tornadoes.

They were prompted to do what they can to make a difference after seeing heartbreaking images showing the destruction.

“First thing comes to mind, it could be us. Any of us. Doesn’t matter where you live, this could happen to any of us, so you need to step up and try to help,” said Jeremy Lilly, owner of Dry Ridge Detailing.

Lilly says he is collecting donations in a trailer that will be delivered to Western Kentucky. Anyone can drop off items that people may need like water, bedding, flashlights and personal hygiene products.

“Clothes, toiletries ... they say pet food is a big thing too, diapers, any of the basic needs is what we’re looking for,” Lilly said. “I’ve got numerous trailers lined up. If we get one trailer full, we’re gonna try to fill another one. If we fill that one, we’ve got a third one.”

HART Cincinnati, an animal rescue, is also working to help. Their focus is the affected pets.

HART Event Coordinator Jy Ramey says a rescue he’s worked with before reached out and asked if HART was able to help.

“We know that animals always get displaced, and we want to make sure that those animals are taken care of,” Ramey said.

Ramey added that there are multiple ways people can do their part.

“We set up an Amazon wishlist, cleaning supplies, dog foods and toys and stuff that we would need to send down over there. We also set up a PayPal specifically for this that they can donate to,” Ramey said.

For people like Lilly and Ramey, collecting donations is a simple and small act of kindness that could bring a glimmer of hope to those who have already lost so much.

“When you’re standing there and you lost everything, anything can help, you know,” Lilly said.

Dry Ridge Detailing is collecting donations at 23 Taft Highway in Dry Ridge, Ky. Those who wish to donate can drop items off and place them in the on-site trailer from now until Sunday, Dec. 19.

HART Cincinnati is asking people to make monetary donations through the rescue’s website or PayPal page. Donors can also purchase items off the Amazon wishlist. HART will be transporting the donations on Friday, Dec. 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

