Vote to repeal Mason’s abortion ban expected by city council Monday

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason City Council will vote Monday to repeal the city-wide abortion ban, Committee Chair Joy Bennett confirms.

The referendum efforts began shortly before Thanksgiving when Bennett filed the petitions to the Mason Clerk of Council as a response to the ordinance that passed in October.

The abortion ban imposes penalties on anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion within city limits. The ordinance was set to take effect on Nov. 24.

A similar ordinance was passed in Lebanon earlier this year.

In order to go forward with the referendum, Bennett needed at least 1,460 signatures from registered Mason voters.

She submitted more than 2,000 signatures to the Board of Elections, Bennett said.

“No matter their personal opinion of abortion, most people in Mason believe that government has no right to tell a woman she cannot access this form of health care,” Bennett said. “Mason City Council’s action here is egregious overreach, and we are thankful for the processes in place in our country that allow us to take action (like referendum) to correct this overreach.”

The Mason City Council meets at 7 p.m.

