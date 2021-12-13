‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-Strate district to cancel school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A shortage of school bus drivers has forced Franklin City Schools to keep kids home from school.

The district canceled Monday’s classes.

“We’ve been struggling for quite some time,” said Superintendent Michael Sander. “Really kind of holding the district together on shoestring transportation-wise. Today just reached a critical point where we could not get the students to school.”

Bus driver positions have been open and posted for some, so the district has had to get creative, and more changes are coming.

“We can’t get anybody, even with guaranteeing five hours a day and benefits to come and be a substitute bus driver,” Sander said. “It’s just extremely slim pickings right now for that position.”

The district has 11 drivers to cover 23 routes.

“In our district, it’s been everybody that is able to drive, drives. We’ve got a custodian, we’ve got a cook, they do their regular jobs and they come and help us drive the bus. Even with all those individuals coming to help us out, we were too short to have school today.”

Sander says vacancies left by retirement have yet to be filled, and now the district may be forced to roll out a rotation-baed plan that will leave parents responsible for their child’s transportation on certain days.

