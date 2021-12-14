Celebration of Lights
73-year-old pedestrian fatally hit in Mason

A 73-year-old pedestrian was struck in Mason on Monday and later died at a hospital, according...
A 73-year-old pedestrian was struck in Mason on Monday and later died at a hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old pedestrian was struck in Mason on Monday and later died at a hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Anthony Renzi was hit by a vehicle at Flagstone Drive and Ganton Court, near Tylersville Road, around noon, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Renzi was taken to West Chester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later in the day, a coroner’s report shows.

Mason police are investigating. The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and stayed at the scene,

