Cincinnati Zoo’s bonobo Vernon passes away at 50

The Cincinnati Zoo posted on Facebook that their bonobo Vernon passed away at 50 on Monday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has said goodbye to a member of their family, 50-year-old bonobo Vernon.

On Facebook, the Zoo announced he died on Monday.

They wrote that Vernon was a great role model, especially for the younger ones.

“His bright eyes and famous head wiggle warmed many hearts and inspired many to care about this endangered species,” the Facebook post reads.

Yesterday, we said goodbye to 50-year-old bonobo Vernon. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched,...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

