Cincinnati Zoo’s bonobo Vernon passes away at 50

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo has said goodbye to a member of their family, 50-year-old bonobo Vernon.

On Facebook, the Zoo announced he died on Monday.

They wrote that Vernon was a great role model, especially for the younger ones.

“His bright eyes and famous head wiggle warmed many hearts and inspired many to care about this endangered species,” the Facebook post reads.

