Couple leaves early Christmas gift for Colerain Township restaurant workers

By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Vinoklet Winery employees got an early Christmas gift when customers left a $7,000 tip.

Manager Thomas Jay says the couple walked in on Dec. 10, ordered their dinner, and ate.

When it came time to pay, the couple left the $7,000 tip.

Thomas says his first thought, it couldn’t be real.

He says they doubled check with the couple to make sure it was not a mistake, and it wasn’t.

Thomas explained that the couple decided to eat at Vinoklet Winery that night with the plan to leave the $7,000 tip.

“They decided, they talked, and they wanted to do that here,” Thomas said. “That’s the amount they wanted to give.”

Thomas says the $7,000 tip was split evenly between the seven employees who worked that night.

