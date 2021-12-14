Celebration of Lights
Dozens of Christmas trees at Butler County nursery destroyed by vandal

By Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Christmas time isn’t complete without the Grinch, and unfortunately for one Butler County tree farm, they were on the wrong end of the wrath.

The COO for the John T. Nieman Nursery says someone went through their field snapping the tops off their Christmas trees.

“Sunday morning, I was driving around, and I noticed that the tops were broken off of some of the trees,” recalls COO Tim Nieman.

He says they have found close to a dozen trees damaged at the hands of the vandal who walked clear through their fields pulling on pines.

“Yeah, I guess it’s frustrating, disheartening just that someone would do that to the trees,” Nieman explains. “It’s hard enough for us to have enough inventory for the demand right now and when trees are senselessly broken and destroyed like that, then we can’t have enough for everybody.”

Now, they want to know who did it and once they have assessed the damage, they say contacting Ross Township police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

