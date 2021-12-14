Driver avoids jail time after Hamilton crash that killed boy, 6

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman will avoid jail time after a May crash that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Elizabeth Mehl, 30, was originally charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment and drug possession. In June, a Butler County judge dismissed the OVI and child endangerment charges.

Mehl accepted a plea deal Tuesday in which she pleaded down to a misdemeanor count of attempted aggravated drug possession.

Sentencing guidelines for that misdemeanor allow up to 180 days jail time, a $1,000 fine and a five-year driver’s license suspension.

Mehl was sentenced to four years of community control. Her probation requirements include a one-year driver’s license suspension, corrective thinking classes, mental health assessments and drug and alcohol assessments.

She will pay a $100 fine.

Mina Watson is the mother of the victims, 6-year-old Nolen Scott Jones and 11-year-old Logan Watson.

“It’s not fair,” Watson said. “Something should be done. Why should she be able to get off like this and everything be ok? I’m not ok. They didn’t have to bury their kid. I had to. Christmas without him... Everything is different.”

Jones was a kindergartner at Linden Elementary. He and Watson were brothers.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on May 11 on Pleasant Avenue near Symmes Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood.

Jones and Watson were crossing Pleasant outside a crosswalk when Mehl hit them, according to the crash report.

Jones died before the ambulance transporting him reached the hospital. Watson was also injured.

Police said there was “no indication of alcohol involvement,” though at the time the results of a urine sample were still pending.

Mehl had two children in the car with her during the time of the crash, according to a police affidavit.

Officers removed the children from her car. In the process of doing so, they saw a small baggie containing multiple pills stuffed in the crack of the passenger seat where one of the children had been sitting, the affidavit says.

Mehl told officers at the police department that the pills were Percocet. It remains unknown whether she had a prescription for the drugs and whether she had the drugs in her system during the crash.

Police said they noticed at the scene Mehl had bloodshot eyes and “raspy speech.”

At some point following the crash, 26-year-old Gortencia Renessa Garcia pulled over. Garcia told police she did so after realizing she knew the driver, Mehl.

Garcia said Mehl told her to grab money out of the car. Officers said they did find money within a coin purse inside Garcia’s bra when they searched her.

Garcia was arrested for tampering with evidence. In the arrest report, police say they found in the coin purse a folded dollar bill with white powder residue as well as two small baggies with white powder residue and two straws with white powder residue.

Mehl had been on house arrest after posting bond on the original charges shortly after her arraignment.

