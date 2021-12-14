Ex-Hamilton County corrections officer sentenced for use of excessive force

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Hamilton County corrections officer was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to excessive force.

Jason Mize, 35, pleaded guilty to the charge for when he used excessive force on a 61-year-old suspect at the Hamilton County Justice Center in 2016, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker.

During sentencing, the prosecution showed Mize had a history of using excessive force, Parker stated. He was even disciplined three times for it.

On Aug. 20, 2016, the suspect had been arrested and was brought to the center for processing, explained Parker.

When Mize got the man to the cell, the ex-deputy pushed the 61-year-old so hard that the suspect fell headfirst into a concrete wall, Parker said.

The man, who was later acquitted of the arresting crime, was left on the cell floor, bleeding from his head. He also sustained a broken leg.

According to court documents, Mize denied using excessive force and that anyone was hurt when his supervisor asked.

Mize went back to the cell, but only to “raise a curtain on the door to cover the cell’s window,” the documents claim.

Eventually, the supervisor went to check the cell and then called a nurse.

“While the nurse administered first aid, Mize stood outside the cell and drank a soda,” records read.

The 61-year-old suffered a scalp hematoma with lacerations and a leg fracture. He was in the hospital for two weeks.

Mize eventually submitted his resignation Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Parker, Mize wrote on Facebook Messenger in 2017: “I miss choking people.”

A lawsuit was filed in 2017 against Mize by the man he shoved in the cell. Hamilton County Commissioners voted in May 2018 to settle the lawsuit for $500,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.