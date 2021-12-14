FC Cincinnati hires new head coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright announced that the club have hired Pat Noonan to be the club’s newest head coach.

FCC said Noonan has nine years of domestic coaching experience.

“We are proud to introduce Pat as the new head coach of FC Cincinnati,” General Manager Chris Albright said in a news release. “He has demonstrated a track record of coaching success and we are excited to bring his leadership to FC Cincinnati.”

Played at IU.

Played in MLS.

Played on USMNT.

According to FCC, Noonan has been an assistant coach at the Philadelphia Union for the past four seasons, appointed in January 2018 to coach alongside Jim Curtin. Before joining the staff in Philadelphia, Noonan served as an assistant coach with Bruce Arena and the USMNT from 2017 until 2018. After his retirement as a player in 2013, he joined LA Galaxy’s coaching staff.

“It’s an honor to be named the Head Coach of FC Cincinnati,” Noonan said in the release. “Thank you to Chris, Jeff Berding, Carl H. Lindner III and the ownership group for putting their faith in me. I’m thrilled to take on this opportunity at FC Cincinnati and to get started.”

Noonan is the sixth head coach in FC Cincinnati’s MLS History and the seventh all-time, dating back to the club’s United Soccer League seasons from 2016-18. He has signed a multi-year deal with the club.

