Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times at Cincinnati park has history of domestic violence, records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Court records show a long and dark history of domestic violence for the man accused of stabbing his wife more than 20 times in a Cincinnati park last week.

Clayton Raines, 46, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly stabbed his wife on Dec. 10 near the playground area of Gilday Riverside Park off River Road.

Reins’ documented history of violence began in 2016 and continued into 2019, the victim’s sister said back then.

“We got a call from her husband that he was going to go take her and kill her and then take his own life,” Jacqueline Conley said in 2019.

Court records show, in 2019, Raines got involved in an argument with his brother that became violent, and he ended up running him over.

Conley said Raines forced his brother not to press charges and two years later, he once again came after her sister.

Conley said what happened at Riverside Park on Dec. 10 was Raines’ attempt to kill her.

“He went ballistic on my sister and said, ‘I’m going to kill you b****. You’re going to die today,’ after they pulled up at the park,” Conley explained.

The couple’s five children tried to stop him, Conley said.

“My 11 and seven-year-old niece, God bless their soul, was trying to push him from stabbing her - begging him, you know, stop hurting my mom, crying screaming,” explained Conley. “They was covered in my sister’s blood, all over.”

Raines’ wife suffered critical life-threatening injuries from the 20 stab wounds, according to Cincinnati police.

Conley said her sister is making a miraculous recovery, though.

Raines was charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest.

Conley hopes the prosecutors would consider attempted murder charges against Raines, instead of felonious assault.

