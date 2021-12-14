Celebration of Lights
Man arrested in Colerain Avenue triple shooting

The man is accused of firing ‘indiscriminately’ into a party bus.
Police are investigating a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night.
Police are investigating a shooting on Colerain Avenue Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 41-year-old man Monday night in connection with a shooting on Colerain Avenue.

The shooting happened last Friday night at the Airy Pony Keg, a liquor store in the 7500 block of Colerain Avenue.

Alex Kincaid got into a physical fight with two subjects in the parking lot, after which the 40-year-old went to his car and came back with a handgun, police say in an affidavit.

Kincaid fired three shots “indiscriminately” into the side of a party bus parked in the lot, according to police. He was allegedly around 20 feet away from the bus at the time. The bus was carrying around 20-25 people.

The shots hit three victims, none of which were involved in the original fight, police say.

The victims were all hospitalized following the shooting. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Kincaid faces three counts of felonious assault.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Monday night hours after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

