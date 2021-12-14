Man needing kidney gets creative in search for donor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man in need of a kidney is using his film expertise in hopes of helping him find a donor.

Christian Grant, 27, created a website and video to overcome the obstacle he first cringed at - asking someone for a kidney.

“I used to cringe at the idea of asking someone for a kidney, so to overcome that obstacle, I set up cameras and filmed me asking strangers on Internet video chats,” Grant explained.

Grant says the video gave him confidence for, as he says, “that big ask.”

Grant says he is doing everything in his power to ensure he lives a full and fun life.

“Through this setback, I got to discover who I really am and what my character is made of,” Grant said. “I’m not taking a backseat to my life on this. I may be on the waitlist, but I’m not waiting for my life to resume.”

Grant’s website, Kidney4Christian, has information on ways you can help him.

