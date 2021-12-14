Matthew 25: Ministries starts Christmas Giveaway event for Kentucky tornado victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is asking for donations to help the victims of the devastating Kentucky tornadoes.

The donations will be part of the Cincinnati-based organization’s Christmas Giveaway.

Matthew 25: Ministries says the donations can help bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to those impacted by the tornadoes.

Requested items:

Monetary donations

Gift cards to stores, restaurants, and gas stations that have a broad appeal and geographic presence (EX: Walmart, Home Depot, McDonald’s, BP). Visa gift cards would also be helpful; $10-$15 each

Toys: gender-neutral, $10-$20 each

Outerwear: jackets, adult, and children sizes

Accessories: hats, gloves and scarves, adult, and children sizes

Tools: handheld, battery-operated/rechargeable, small power tools

Personal care products including feminine care: new, regular size

Baby and infant supplies: unopened diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

Matthew 25: Ministries is accepting Christmas Giveaway donations with two cut off dates through the end of the month:

Thursday, Dec. 16 for inclusion in the first gift distribution

Tuesday, Dec. 28 for the second gift distribution

Matthew 25: Ministries is located at 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242.

