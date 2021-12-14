Celebration of Lights
Matthew 25: Ministries starts Christmas Giveaway event for Kentucky tornado victims

The donations can help bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to those impacted by the tornadoes.
The donations can help bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to those impacted by the tornadoes.((Source: Pixabay))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is asking for donations to help the victims of the devastating Kentucky tornadoes.

The donations will be part of the Cincinnati-based organization’s Christmas Giveaway.

Matthew 25: Ministries says the donations can help bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to those impacted by the tornadoes.

Requested items:

  • Monetary donations
  • Gift cards to stores, restaurants, and gas stations that have a broad appeal and geographic presence (EX: Walmart, Home Depot, McDonald’s, BP). Visa gift cards would also be helpful; $10-$15 each
  • Toys: gender-neutral, $10-$20 each
  • Outerwear: jackets, adult, and children sizes
  • Accessories: hats, gloves and scarves, adult, and children sizes
  • Tools: handheld, battery-operated/rechargeable, small power tools
  • Personal care products including feminine care: new, regular size
  • Baby and infant supplies: unopened diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

>> More ways to help those impacted by the tornadoes <<

Matthew 25: Ministries is accepting Christmas Giveaway donations with two cut off dates through the end of the month:

  • Thursday, Dec. 16 for inclusion in the first gift distribution
  • Tuesday, Dec. 28 for the second gift distribution

Matthew 25: Ministries is located at 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

