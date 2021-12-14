Celebration of Lights
National Guard secures battered Bowling Green neighborhood

By Dan Wells and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky National Guard is in tornado-ravaged Bowling Green right now.

One team is securing a neighborhood hit hard by the storms, located off Creekwood Avenue.

Guard members arrived Monday and remain on scene Tuesday.

Local law enforcement also is policing the area while residents return to try to salvage what they can from their homes.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents, and a shelter is set up nearby for those who have nowhere to go.

More than 450 members of the Kentucky National Guard are helping respond in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes that swept through the commonwealth over the weekend, killing dozens of people.

The National Guard is searching for survivors and securing neighborhoods in multiple counties.

Nearly 100 of them are still on “fatality searches” looking for those feared dead.

Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY

Some residents in Bowling Green remain missing or are feared dead.

The Warren County coroner says that at least 12 people, including children, are confirmed dead in Bowling Green.

Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency and said at least 74 people died in the “most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

One home had its roof picked up and thrown onto the ground in front of it.

A spray-painted message on the front door displays the strength of Kentuckians in the face of destruction: “By Gods Grace We Will Survive.”

