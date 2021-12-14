Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Western Kentucky
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 members have arrived to help in one of the hardest-hit places during the outbreak of tornadoes last week - Mayfield, Kentucky.
Officials said that the task force was activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team for post-storm search and rescue efforts.
The team includes 45 search specialists and canine teams.
