Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Western Kentucky

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate long-track tornado. At least 15 people were killed, including an entire family.(WKYT)
By Chris Riva
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 members have arrived to help in one of the hardest-hit places during the outbreak of tornadoes last week - Mayfield, Kentucky.

Officials said that the task force was activated as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue team for post-storm search and rescue efforts.

The team includes 45 search specialists and canine teams.

