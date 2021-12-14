Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Police ask for help identifying downtown stabbing suspect

Do you recognize this man?
Do you recognize this man?(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say stabbed someone downtown Sunday morning.

According to police, the felonious assault happened around 9:20 a.m. at 110 E. Central Parkway.

They said the suspect approached the victim and after a brief argument, stabbed the victim several times in the chest with an unknown weapon and fled the scene.

If you have any information on the suspect you’re asked to contact Detective Howell at 513-352-4568.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
She was a senior at the high school.
Anderson High School mourning death of another student
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say
Creekwood tornado damage
How you can help Kentucky tornado victims
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school

Latest News

Bowling Green was heavily damaged by Friday's tornadoes, but this painted message on a door...
National Guard secures battered Bowling Green neighborhood
A 73-year-old pedestrian was struck in Mason on Monday and later died at a hospital, according...
73-year-old pedestrian fatally hit in Mason
The college has seen an increase of 11%.
University of Cincinnati seeing uptick in applications
Obna Williams
Police search for missing North College Hill teen with developmental, social disabilities