Police ask for help identifying downtown stabbing suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say stabbed someone downtown Sunday morning.

According to police, the felonious assault happened around 9:20 a.m. at 110 E. Central Parkway.

They said the suspect approached the victim and after a brief argument, stabbed the victim several times in the chest with an unknown weapon and fled the scene.

If you have any information on the suspect you’re asked to contact Detective Howell at 513-352-4568.

