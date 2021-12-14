Celebration of Lights
Police search for missing North College Hill teen with developmental, social disabilities

Obna Williams
Obna Williams(Provided by North College Hill Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in North College Hill are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say is diagnosed with developmental and social disabilities.

Obna Williams was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue.

She was on foot and headed in an unknown direction with an unknown destination, police say.

She was last seen wearing a pink Gatlinburg TN t-shirt and orange shorts. It’s not clear if she wore shoes or a coat.

Police say Obna may not respond appropriately to verbal or physical contact. She is 16-years-old, but has the mentality of a 10-year-old.

She has family in Mt. Healthy and the Winton Terrace area.

Call North College Hill Police: 513-521-7171 with information, or the Hamilton County 911 center: 513-825-2280.

