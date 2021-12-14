Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate long-track tornado.

At least 15 people were killed, including a family.

MORE

Cierra Bryant says often talked to her sister-in-law, Rachel Brown on Facebook Messenger. She says she didn’t think twice about Brown not responding, she knew Bowling Green lost power.

Bryant says she woke up Saturday morning to startling images.

“On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible,” Bryant said.

Seven people called that house a home.

“My mother-in-law’s truck was sitting in their living room. Where the living room would’ve been,” Bryant said.

Bryant says Victoria Smith, the 64-year-old family matriarch, was found in a nearby field. Her son-in-law, Stephen, and daughter, Rachel, were found together with their youngest, 4-year-old Nyles, a quarter-mile away.

10-year-old Nolynn’s body was found on a neighbor’s property. 16-year-old Nariah was found in a creek.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” Bryant said.

Bryant says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa.

“Just praying that she’s found,” Bryant said.

Bryant says the family was loving, tight-knit and taught their kids to love other people.

A man who found a photo album of the Brown family and has organized a GoFundMe. You can click this link to find it.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
She was a senior at the high school.
Anderson High School mourning death of another student
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Creekwood tornado damage
How you can help Kentucky tornado victims
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say

Latest News

Around a dozen trees were damaged.
Dozens of Christmas trees at Butler County nursery damaged by vandal
Couple leaves early Christmas gift for Colerain Township restaurant workers
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times at Cincinnati park has history of domestic violence, records show
Dozens of Christmas trees at Butler County nursery destroyed by vandal
Vinoklet Winery employees got an early Christmas gift when customers left a $7,000 tip.
Couple leaves early Christmas gift for Colerain Township restaurant workers