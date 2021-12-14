Springdale church raising money for family after two tragedies: ‘We just want them to know they’re seen, loved’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “You know, why this? Why that? Why it happened to us?”

Travis Feltner has asked that question over and over for the past two years.

First, he was involved in a car crash that left him with a broken neck and collarbone and short-term memory loss.

Travis was on his way to work at Cincinnati Children’s when a man who was being chased by police smashed into his car.

Family, friends, and their community stepped in to help but then, tragedy hit the Feltner family again this year.

“We came back from Lake Erie and she was like I’m just not feeling good,” Feltner said.

Amber, Travis’ wife and mother of their eight children had COVID-19.

Soon after, she ended up in the ICU on a ventilator.

“She lasted about a week,” Feltner said. “We thought she was coming home.”

Amber passed away at the end of September. She was 37.

Recently, Compass Community Church in Springdale heard about everything the family has been through..

“We just want them to know they’re seen and they’re loved. Even in a really, really hard situation,” said the church’s missions and outreach director, Emily Blake.

The goal?

To raise $7,000 to give the family a wonderful Christmas and to pay their utility bills for a year.

“That’s what we do as a church, take the blessings God has given us and share with others so they can see his love as well,” said Emily.

