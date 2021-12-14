Toy drive for children in Kentucky tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky Friday night would have been devastating at any time of year.

But it is especially heartbreaking two weeks before Christmas to have so many people, including children, simply lose everything but the clothes on their backs and, in some cases, even loved ones.

They may have lost it all, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said Monday they don’t want them to lose hope.

Especially the storm’s littlest victims.

The Beshears announced a toy drive that is now accepting donations through Saturday.

The Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive is seeking new and unwrapped toys, books and $25 gift cards.

“This time of year, we all look forward to being home for the holidays, spending time with those who mean the most to us. Now, many of our families don’t have a home to go to. Or even worse, they’ve lost someone they love who made their family whole,” Britany Beshear said during a briefing on tornado response Monday.

“As a mom, wife, daughter and friend,” she continued, teared up.

She became too overwhelmed with emotion to go on.

As the totality of the devastation from the tornadoes becomes clearer, Monday brought word that the victims of the tornado ranged in age from 86 to just months old, an announcement that brought Gov. Beshear to tears himself during his morning briefing.

Gov. Beshear joined his wife at the podium and put his right arm around her shoulders to comfort her.

She tried to compose herself but finally quietly told him, “I need you to do it.”

Keeping his arm around his wife, Gov. Beshear served as her strength and voice. He delivered her speech until she felt strong enough to go on a few minutes later.

“As a mom, wife, daughter and friend,” he said, “Britainy can only imagine the pain and grief that Kentuckians are feeling at the moment.

“She knows so many of you feel the same way and want to know how they can make this season a little easier for those that are hurting. We are humbled by the countless organizations, individuals and first responders who sprung into action to deliver emergency supplies and shelter to their neighbors in need.”

The Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will help our children feel love and support this Christmas following these... Posted by First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday, December 13, 2021

The toy drive is in addition to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that Gov. Beshear established over the weekend for monetary donations to assist those impacted by the tornadoes.

So far, 44,358 donors have contributed $6,258,267.91, he announced Monday, expressing gratitude.

Initially, he said, this fund will help families who lost a loved one cover funeral expenses.

“On top of that,” the First Lady said as she resumed speaking and finished her speech, “with Christmas just around the corner, we want to help western Kentucky parents/guards despite this devastation make the holiday special for their kids.”

“That’s why we’re launching the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive so people can come across this state can come together and make this Christmas special for as many babies, kids, and teens as possible, who need our love and support more now than ever.”

All items should be new, unwrapped and in original packaging for infants to teens.

Britainy Beshear said these gift cards are a great option so parents and guardians have flexibility to buy their kids exactly what they most want or need for the holidays, and so they can support local businesses impacted by the storms.

Buying $25 cards will help state officials distribute donations equally among families, but the First Lady encouraged donors to contribute multiple $25 gift cards if they are able.

If Kentuckians have already started a toy drive at their school, at their business, or in their neighborhood, the First Lady asked them to bring those toys to one of the 20 central locations listed at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive so state officials can transport them to communities.

Britainy Beshear asked Kentuckians not to wrap gifts.

Instead, she encouraged people to donate gift-wrapping supplies.

Clothing is not being accepted at this time.

You can mail in donations or drop them off.

Mail-in donations should go to KY Venues at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, KY 40209

Drop-off locations also are across the state. They are open Tuesday-Saturday 24 hours a day unless otherwise noted

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Kenton County Government Center

1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST

Kenton County Police Department

11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051

Kentucky State Police in Dry Ridge, Post 6

4265 U.S. 25, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

Broadbent Arena

KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)

Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST,and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

St. Matthews Police Department

3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207

Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507

Paducah Police Department

1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003

Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18

Donations also will be accepted at Kentucky State Police posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan.

Donations for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive are being accepted now through Saturday at Kentucky State Police posts across the state. (FOX19 NOW)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.