University of Cincinnati seeing uptick in applications

The college has seen an increase of 11%.
The college has seen an increase of 11%.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interest from prospective students is on the rise at the University of Cincinnati. UC is reporting an 11% increase in applications for the fall semester of 2022 with more than 23,000 requests.  

Some programs are still accepting applications until May.

“We have been able to have a much more normal recruiting season. We are seeing our largest attendance in years of students coming to campus for campus tours,” UC VP of Enrollment Management Jack Miner said.

A number of factors are contributing to the uptick in applications submitted, according to Miner:

  • UC is ranked Top 5 in the U.S. for its co-op program and internships
  • The campus, ranked among the most beautiful by Forbes magazine, has re-opened to in-person learning and visits with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place
  • UC Football, #4 in the nation, is undefeated this season, set to kick off in the Cotton Bowl Classic facing Alabama on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Also, ESPN College GameDay visited UC for homecoming weekend when the Bearcats beat Tulsa in November.

“Locally, prospective students can see what the campus energy is like in contrast to last year when we really didn’t have that many students on campus. We can see Nippert Stadium full and enjoy the excitement of GameDay. It has changed the climate of what it feels like to be a Bearcat,” Miner said.

The admissions staff at UC is also able to engage with students during school recruitment fairs according to Miner.  As he puts it, that’s something that is critical to the success of the university since so much of that work was virtual last year.

