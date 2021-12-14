12 of 74 victims killed in Kentucky tornadoes are children, Beshear says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll from the weekend’s devastating tornado stands at 74 - 12 of those are children.

The age ranges of those killed are 2 months to 98 years.

“If there’s good news, it’s that our death count has not gone up,” the governor said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Beshear said still more than 100 people remain unaccounted for.

So far just eight are confirmed dead from the candle factory collapse in Mayfield, which the governor described as a “Christmas miracle” given that more than a hundred were said to be inside the factory when the tornado struck.

Beshear said cadaver dogs have not indicated any more people in the rubble. He said the company believes everyone has been located.

The governor said this is a miracle based on the “level of absolute destruction” at the site.

At least 39 tornadoes were reported across six states Friday night and early Saturday. The states include Kentucky as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The number is likely to increase as surveys continue.

The governor ordered flags in Kentucky to be lowered to half staff starting sunrise Dec. 14 for the next week to honor victims of the tornadoes.

Thousands of houses and businesses were damaged. It could be weeks before the state has a final count of the extent of the damage in 20 counties.

Beshear says $9.89 million has been raised for the Team Western KY Relief Fund. This money will be used to address the long-term needs of the victims.

Biden announced he will visit Kentucky this week.

The White House said the president plans to travel to Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs on Wednesday.

Beshear declared an immediate state of emergency early Saturday.

He requested and received a Federal Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden over the weekend. Beshear said this was the fastest response from the federal government in the history of the United States.

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release.

Beshear said they will provide each family with $5,000 in burial costs for any relative lost. They also are asking funeral homes not to charge families beyond that.

