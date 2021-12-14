Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

12 of 74 victims killed in Kentucky tornadoes are children, Beshear says

Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage possessions from the destroyed home of Martha Thomas, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll from the weekend’s devastating tornado stands at 74 - 12 of those are children.

The age ranges of those killed are 2 months to 98 years.

“If there’s good news, it’s that our death count has not gone up,” the governor said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Beshear said still more than 100 people remain unaccounted for.

So far just eight are confirmed dead from the candle factory collapse in Mayfield, which the governor described as a “Christmas miracle” given that more than a hundred were said to be inside the factory when the tornado struck.

Beshear said cadaver dogs have not indicated any more people in the rubble. He said the company believes everyone has been located.

The governor said this is a miracle based on the “level of absolute destruction” at the site.

At least 39 tornadoes were reported across six states Friday night and early Saturday. The states include Kentucky as well as Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The number is likely to increase as surveys continue.

The governor ordered flags in Kentucky to be lowered to half staff starting sunrise Dec. 14 for the next week to honor victims of the tornadoes.

Thousands of houses and businesses were damaged. It could be weeks before the state has a final count of the extent of the damage in 20 counties.

Beshear says $9.89 million has been raised for the Team Western KY Relief Fund. This money will be used to address the long-term needs of the victims.

Biden announced he will visit Kentucky this week.

The White House said the president plans to travel to Fort Campbell, Mayfield and Dawson Springs on Wednesday.

Beshear declared an immediate state of emergency early Saturday.

He requested and received a Federal Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden over the weekend. Beshear said this was the fastest response from the federal government in the history of the United States.

The disaster declaration will provide federal assistance for the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes, the White House said in a news release.

Beshear said they will provide each family with $5,000 in burial costs for any relative lost. They also are asking funeral homes not to charge families beyond that.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was a senior at the high school.
Anderson High School mourning death of another student
Drone video shows mangled warehouses in Bowling Green's industrial park.
Photos: Tornado damage in Bowling Green, KY
school bus generic
‘We can’t get anybody:’ Bus driver shortage forces Tri-State district to cancel school
Creekwood tornado damage
How you can help Kentucky tornado victims
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and a...
6 seriously hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash, troopers say

Latest News

The donations can help bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to those impacted by the tornadoes.
Matthew 25: Ministries starts Christmas Giveaway event for Kentucky tornado victims
Christian Grant says he is doing everything in his power to ensure he lives a full and fun life.
Man needing kidney gets creative in search for donor
First Lady Britainy Beshear joined Gov. Andy Beshear at his briefing Monday afternoon to...
Toy drive for children in Kentucky tornadoes
NKY business owner raising money to help hometown hit by tornado
NKY business owner raising money to help hometown hit by tornado