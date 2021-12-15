9-year-old girl struck in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl was struck by a car and injured in Pleasant Ridge early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened on Ridge Avenue and Woodford Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The child’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, they said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is talking with police, according to District 2 officers.

