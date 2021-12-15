9-year-old girl struck in Cincinnati, police say
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl was struck by a car and injured in Pleasant Ridge early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
It happened on Ridge Avenue and Woodford Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The child’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, they said.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is talking with police, according to District 2 officers.
FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.