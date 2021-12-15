Celebration of Lights
9-year-old girl struck in Cincinnati, police say

Cincinnati police are on scene with a child struck at Ridge Road and Woodburn Avenue.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl was struck by a car and injured in Pleasant Ridge early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

It happened on Ridge Avenue and Woodford Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The child’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, they said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is talking with police, according to District 2 officers.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

President Biden to arrive in Kentucky as search and recovery efforts continue
Helping tornado victims through Heal the Heartland
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-month-old boy taken from Trumbull County